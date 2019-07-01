Crowds gathered July 4, 1885, to view the cornerstone ceremony for the fourth Franklin County Courthouse, 352 S. High St.

A fireworks display and a parade procession took place on the streets of downtown Columbus; they were followed by a speech by U.S. Sen. Allen G. Thurman.

The building was made of gray sandstone, and polished granite columns at the entrance cost $500,000.

The courthouse was surmounted by a clock tower. Toward the rear of the building, a modern, fireproof jail made of stone was built facing Fulton Street.

The courthouse was dedicated July 13, 1887. It stood until 1974, when it was razed after county offices were moved into the courthouse annex.