National Church Residences has more senior housing planned for Northland.

The Columbus-based nonprofit has announced its intent to build a 4-story, 76-unit senior-housing complex at 999 E. Dublin-Granville Road, at the intersection of Roche Drive.

The Northland Community Council development committee gave its blessing June 26 to the Roche Drive Senior Housing Community, a placeholder name until a permanent one is decided.

National Church Residences received a recommendation for approval of a council variance that has several components, including residential on the first floor of a building in a commercial-zoning district, a break on the required number of parking spaces and exceeding a building-height restriction.

The latest proposal points to National Church Residences' desire to expand its footprint in Northland, said Amy Rosenthal, director of affordable housing development for the organization.

"There is a clear need for senior housing and service in Northland and central Ohio," she said.

That follows a project that was announced in early June: Northland Gate, a 94-unit complex at 5771 Maple Canyon Ave., construction of which is expected to begin in spring.

To proceed with Northland Gate, National Church Residences received $1.2 million in tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. The total project is estimated to cost $11.5 million, Rosenthal said.

However, as of yet, there is no funding for Roche Drive Senior Housing Community, Rosenthal said. The organization is applying for $5 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this summer, Rosenthal said.

"We'll find out if we're successful in early 2020," she said.

The development, which will occupy a 1.5-acre vacant parcel, would include one-bedroom apartments for low-income individuals who are at least 62 years old, Rosenthal said.

The complex would be near Worthington East Court, formerly InCare Suites, 5861 Roche Drive, which National Church Residences also owns and operates.

Dave Paul, chairman of the NCC development committee, said he understands that Northland is an aging community and considers National Church Residences a "community partner."

"I feel they have a pretty good reputation and for the most part, of the projects I'm familiar with, when they've made commitments that they've kept their commitments," Paul said.

