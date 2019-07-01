A driver whose vehicle was observed traveling 100 mph by a New Albany Police Department officer in the early hours of June 17 on state Route 161 was charged with OVI.

The officer at 2:07 a.m. at Route 161 westbound and Beech Road saw two vehicles, one traveling at 78 mph and one following at 100 mph, according to the police report.

The officer pulled over the second vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle told police he had handguns in the car and had a license to carry a concealed handgun; officers removed three handguns and a rifle from the vehicle.

The driver, a 23-year-old Orient man, admitted to drinking and was arrested for OVI, the report said. He was released after his ride arrived.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Damage to a vehicle parked in a driveway was reported at 2:42 p.m. June 23 on the 6900 block of Kindler Drive.

* A resident on the 8000 block of Parsons Pass at 7:50 a.m. June 22 told police he saw three people take a package from his doorstep via a video feed from his doorbell.

* A 29-year-old Newark man was cited for marijuana-paraphernalia possession after a traffic stop at 7:11 p.m. June 22 at Worthington and Beech roads.

* A business on the first block of West Dublin-Granville Road at 3:01 a.m. June 21 told police someone stole a box used to store doughnuts.

* A Kitzmiller Road resident at 9:10 a.m. June 20 told police someone forged checks from his business and personal accounts.

* A 21-year-old Grove City woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a police officer was dispatched on a lockout call at 1:28 a.m. June 20 to the 7700 block of Smith's Mill Road. The officer smelled the odor of raw marijuana and called for the K-9 unit, which found loose marijuana, the report said.

* A 61-year-old Centerburg man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 4:44 p.m. June 19 at New Albany-Condit and Central College roads.

* An investigation is pending after officers at 12:12 a.m. June 18 responded to the scene of a hit-skip accident on the 7500 block of Central College Road.