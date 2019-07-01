A man said he was shot in the foot at 6:30 p.m. June 23 near East Dublin-Granville and Beechcroft roads, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Officers responded to a report that male victim had arrived at Mount Carmel St. Ann's with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was shot in the left foot by another male while attempting to sell a cellphone.

The assailant made off with the $250 phone.

No one was arrested.

In other recent Northland incident reports:

* At 2 p.m. June 20 in the 1900 block of Shanley Drive, a woman said two women tried to kidnap her.

The victim told police that she was outside walking along the sidewalk when three females approached her. The victim said two of the females grabbed her and began trying to force her into a black sedan. The victim described the three females as all being biracial and about 6 feet tall with thin builds and shoulder-length brown hair.

No one was arrested.

* A $109 cordless drill, $40 ladder, $600 tool bag, $900 paint sprayer, $100 credit card reader and $120 aluminum stilts were stolen between 6 p.m. June 24 and 7:30 a.m. June 25 from a vehicle in the 600 block of Worthington Forest Place. There also was $150 worth of damage to the vehicle.

* A $4,650 Toyota Highlander, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. June 25 from the 5700 block of Forest Birch Lane.

* An $800 computer, $400 cellphone, $250 cellphone and $60 keyboard were stolen between 5 and 7 p.m. June 20 from a vehicle in the 5600 block of Raintree Place.

* Between 9 p.m. June 23 and 11 a.m. June 25, someone threw a chunk of concrete through the door of a restaurant in the 4900 block of Cleveland Avenue and stole a $1,500 cash drawer and $450 in cash. The suspect also caused $500 worth of damage.

* A $1,900 siding brake, $850 worth of aluminum poles, $200 cordless table saw, $250 pump jack, $130 in pump-jack extensions and $200 tool belt were stolen between 9:30 p.m. June 19 and 7:25 a.m. June 20 from a residence in the 1300 block of Clydesdale Avenue.

* A $1,500 car stereo was stolen and credit card were stolen between 10 p.m. June 22 and 10 a.m. June 23 from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Barnes Drive East.