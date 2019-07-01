Columbus police received a report June 24 six bicycles worth a combined $23,820 were reported missing and believed stolen from a northwest Columbus business.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports it was discovered the bicycles were missing when employees of the business in the 2700 block of Sawmill Place Boulevard were conducting an inventory.

It is believe the bicycles disappeared between 12:01 a.m. June 1 and 12:01 a.m. June 24.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* Two motor vehicles were reported stolen from the area.

A $5,000 Toyota Forerunner, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 8 a.m. June 24 from the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue.

A $6,000 Honda Accord, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 3:30 p.m. June 23 and 8:45 a.m. June 24 from the 5600 block of Scioto Crest Drive.

* Police responded to a report of gunshots at 1:33 a.m. June 23 in the 4600 block of Ralston Street.

No one was believed injured and no property was damaged, but police did recover 9 mm shell casings.

* A woman reported she was physically shoved by her neighbor following a dispute over parking at 10 a.m. June 24 in the 5400 block of Kenneylane Blvd.