Bill Dargusch's sign urging serenity and love may stay in Clintonville after all.

The Columbus Graphics Commission on June 18 reversed the city code-enforcement department's violation order, allowing Dargusch to leave a placard displaying the message "Keep Calm and Love Clintonville" on his building, 4041 N. High St. in Clintonville.

Dargusch saw the giant take on the internet meme as a piece of art and morale booster when he hung it on the north side of the building three years ago.

In April, however, code enforcement intervened, declaring the sign slightly larger than code permits.

Anthony Celebrezze, spokesman for the department of zoning and building services, said at the time the code-enforcement department merely was reacting to a community complaint, not actively seeking out the violation.

Dargusch, part of the local real-estate development firm Metropolitan Partners, said he's pleased with the outcome. He said he was somewhat surprised someone would raise a complaint about the sign -- which is fairly small at 12 square feet -- with its gentle message on the broad side of a four-story brick building.

"I'm happy," he said. "It's too bad we had to waste our time. We all have plenty to do. So, there you go."

Celebrezze said a sign may not promote any product, company or the name of the building unless appropriate permits are granted.

Dargusch's framed statement was, in the end, deemed permissible, Celebrezze said, as long as Dargusch makes sure it's securely fastened to the building.

This is far from the first time Clintonville has been at the center of a battle between the city and a whimsical sign -- although this one didn't spur nearly as much controversy as others.

In March 2018, a kangaroo-crossing sign erected by a Clinton Heights Avenue homeowner disappeared after a local radio reporter called the city to ask about its origins. The sign was in the right of way but had been there for years.

Its removal sparked tongue-in-cheek outrage across the neighborhood, with "Never Forget" placards featuring the sign appearing on area streets.

Eventually, a compromise was reached, and in May 2018, the sign was installed permanently at nearby Clinton Elementary School after being returned to its owner.

The city also cut short some neighborhood fun in fall 2016, when a "yarn-bombed" fence and pole at High Street and Overbook Drive were returned to their utilitarian state without warning. Neighborhood residents protested, but city leaders said fences and poles in the public rights of way may not be decorated.

The removal of the yarn also was the result of a complaint from a resident, the city said.

