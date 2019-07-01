Could backyard chickens become a thing in Reynoldsburg?

Critters of all kinds are expected to be on the city council's agenda for several meetings this summer.

Council's public safety, law and courts committee agreed in June to set discussions on revising the city code on animals and fowl as a regular agenda item for the next several meetings.

Council will discuss the legislation in smaller portions and table the issue at each meeting before a final vote is taken later this year.

"It's a large piece of legislation," council member Kristin Bryant said.

The issue of whether to allow backyard chicken coops is "in and of itself a whole other beast, if you will. I have no particular desire for or against them other than the fact that there does seem to be quite a number of people who have contacted the city to inquire," Bryant said.

An ad hoc committee in 2014 issued recommendations for changes to the city's code, including the addition of chickens, hedge hogs and ferrets as permitted animals.

The committee also recommended striking restrictions on certain "vicious" dog breeds like pit bulls, in place since 1996, from the city's code.

Last year council approved a new animal ordinance by a 4-2 vote that lifted breed restrictions from city code.

It's time that council adopt many of the other recommendations and recognize the "quite extensive" work done by the committee, Bryant said.

"Most of the changes are to reduce a lot of the redundancies that are found in the code. We struck the breed specific language but haven't made any of the other changes recommended by the ad-hoc committee," she said.

The keeping of backyard chickens will be the last portion of the code addressed by council, council President Doug Joseph said, because it's expected to be the most divisive among residents.

"Chickens will be the final discussion. That will give citizens more opportunity to come and weigh in on that particular piece," he said.

Agendas for city council and council committee can be found at reynoldsburgcityoh.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

