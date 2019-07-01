In 2020, New Albany plans to move ahead with improvements to the interchange at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161 on the northeast side of the city.

The project will provide a safety enhancement to the entire corridor by moving traffic more efficiently, said city spokesman Scott McAfee.

"It isn't just about interchange improvements," he said.

After July 1, the city was slated to receive a $479,000 grant and a $1,519,00 loan with a 20-year term and 0% interest rate from the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project, according to a June 18 legislative report for New Albany City Council members. The local match is approximately $800,000, according to the report.

New Albany will develop engineering plans for the infrastructure improvements this summer, and the plans should be ready for the bid process during the fourth quarter of this year, the legislative report said. The city expects to award a contract by the end of the year, and construction should occur in 2020, the report said.

Council members would have an opportunity to review and comment on the project plans prior to the finalization of the engineer's plans and the bid process, according to the legislative report.

Construction will take about 12 months, and the city expects to implement lane restrictions during that time, McAfee said.

"We aren't sure about road closures, but we will do our best to move forward without any closures, if possible," he said.

The project scope includes installing a traffic signal at Route 62 and Theisen Road, as well as building on-street bike lanes and leisure trails along the roadway from the Windsor neighborhood to Walton Parkway.

Pedestrian crossings will be added at Route 62 and Theisen and where trails touch Route 161 on- and off-ramps, McAfee said.

The westbound on-ramp from Route 62 to Route 161 also will be improved to increase the merge length, McAfee said. A turn lane will be added on eastbound Route 62 for traffic exiting via the Route 161 off-ramp, he said.

"This will help reduce the chance of vehicular stacking on (Route) 161 for those exiting from the ramp," he said.

A median also will be installed along Route 62 near Zarley Street; the median would prohibit left turns from Zarley onto Route 62, McAfee said.

Franklin County Engineer Cornell Robertson, who also serves as the OPWC District 3 Integrating Committee chairman, said he was pleased to help fund the interchange project. The integrating committee recommends project awards and submits them to the OPWC for approval, according to morpc.org, the website of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

"The proposed work at this important intersection in northeast Franklin County will improve the safety and the flow of traffic for the motoring public," he said. "Additionally, pedestrian facility connections will be included within the project limits."

