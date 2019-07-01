A fresh style of Mexican grill isn’t really new to the people who own it.

Taqueria Los Tizoncitos La Joya in Crosswoods gets its rustic framework from Mexico City, where its owners specialized in preparing casual, uncomplicated street food.

The family-run restaurant, which replaces Chipotle at 154 Hutchinson Ave. in Columbus, is operated by two brothers, Saul and Luis “Manny” Ramirez, and a husband and wife, Adalberto Ramirez and Teresa Nonato.

The menu includes tortas, tostadas, burritos and tacos, with most dishes priced less than $10.

One of the house specialties, perhaps unfamiliar to central Ohioans, is the pambazo, a sandwich made with chorizo, potatoes, lettuce and sour cream that can be dipped in red sauce or grilled on a flattop griddle.

Another is the huarache, a homemade crispy flatbread made with masa. It can be topped with vegetables and proteins and eaten on the run, like many of the dishes at Los Tizoncitos.

“You go from corner to corner (in Mexico City) and you can find it everywhere,” Saul Ramirez said.

Unusual fillings include huitlacoche, or “corn fungus,” considered a delicacy in some circles, and flores de calabaza, which are squash blossoms.

Los Tizoncitos also serves pork al pastor, thin marinated pork patties stacked on a vertical spit roaster.

“We try to do everything fresh and with authentic Mexican flavor,” Saul Ramirez said.

Los Tizoncitos was started as a food truck in 2012. Family members still own the truck, but they have no immediate plans to put it back in action.

The restaurant does not serve alcohol, but it offers sodas and juices, plus horchata, a rice-milk beverage, and a hibiscus drink.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11 am. to 10 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-504-9466.

====

An early August opening is expected for Nosh on High, which will replace Cup O Joe at 149 S. High St. in downtown Columbus.

General manager Rusty Scarberry Jr. said the dinner menu, described as American tapas, would focus on shareable items and small plates, such as a peach-and-walnut salad; cauliflower-tots poutine, with cheese curds and gravy; and duck bacon and duck sausage, with a sunny-side-up egg and crispy potatoes.

Nosh on High will occupy 3,500 square feet, with seating for 100 inside and in the dining room and up to 25 people in a private space in the back.

====

Mark Pi’s Feast of the Dragon, 3663 Soldano Blvd. in west Columbus, is relocating – but not very far.

The Chinese buffet soon will move into the former Hometown Buffet site at 3670 Soldano Blvd. in the Consumer Square West shopping center.

Mark Pi franchisee Mark Shann said the restaurant would more than double in size to 10,000 square feet when it moves into the new location in about two months.

“The menu is going to be basically the same, but it’s bigger so we’re going to add more items,” Shann said.

He said he has yet to set prices for lunch and dinner.

Mark Pi’s Feast of the Dragon has been at its Soldano Boulevard site for more than 20 years, Shann said. He said it would remain open until the new restaurant is ready so there’s no disruption of service.

