Talks about a proposed 41-residence subdivision on Havens Corners Road in Jefferson Township have been scheduled to continue at the end of July.

A public hearing with the township board of trustees was continued June 26 and will be reconvened at 7 p.m. July 31 in the Jefferson Township fire station, 6767 Havens Corners Road, Blacklick.

The June meeting was set to begin at the fire station, but a huge turnout of residents caused an overflow of the meeting room, prompting the hearing to be moved down the street to New Horizons Church, 2100 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

The applicant, Dublin-based Gioffre Cos., has requested a 17-acre parcel be rezoned from a restricted suburban residential district to a planned residential district, allowing the subdivision on what is known as the Stratton property at 6020 Havens Corners Road.

The 17-acre site is on the north side of Havens Corners Road, west of Mann Road near the intersection at Taylor Station Road.

David Fisher, of Kephart Fisher LLC, said the project would be for 41 residences, with lots 57-feet wide by 130-feet deep on all private streets.

The net density calls for 2.4 units per acres and 6.98 acres or 41 percent open space.

Fisher, who is listed as the agent for Gioffre Cos. on the application, said Romanelli & Hughes would be the builder.

The residences -- billed as "empty-nester homes" -- are estimated at 1,800 to 2,500 square feet and would cost $450,000 to $550,000.

Township trustees Chairman Mike Rowan questioned the empty-nester concept.

"What restrictions have you put in to encourage the empty-nester concept?" he asked.

Fisher said you cannot restrict the ability of someone to live in a community, although there are some developments limited to 55 and older.

He said a way to deal with it is by designing a product and residence that appeals to the empty nester by limiting the number of bedrooms.

"There's a long history of this kind of project that they aren't attracting young families with children," Fisher said. "This community is designed to appeal to people who want maintenance-free living, limited bedrooms and a maintenance-free life."

Many residents at the meeting expressed concerns about drainage, traffic and density.

Others spoke about preserving the house at 6020 Havens Corners that was built in 1837.

Havens Corners resident Charles W. Haubiel, who owns 118 acres west of the proposed site, said he has lived in the township since 1990.

He said his relatives have been in the township since 1936 or 1937, when Havens Corners was a dirt road.

"Now it's two-lane and traffic is horrible and all that kind of thing," Haubiel said. "I think if I could echo one thing that has been said tonight, which is very fair, and that is, look, what is Jefferson Township? Jefferson Township is one house on 1 acre."

He said the proposal is a great development in a different area or reduced in size, but it isn't representative of the township.

Havens Corners Road resident Jane McKenney said she and her husband have gone through four mailboxes in a few years by living on the heavily traveled road.

She said they've seen motorists drive into their yard and hit trees.

McKenney said she and her husband are in their mid-60s and considered empty-nesters, but they can still have many vehicles parked at their residence when their children and friends visit.

"The idea of an empty-nester means bull," she said.

Resident Yousef "Joe" Marzeki said the greatest impact of the proposed development is going to be on the adjacent properties on Knoll Drive, where he lives.

"That's where the maximum effect is going to be," he said.

"That's where the biggest contrast is between what we have as single-family units on 1 acre and what's going to face us there (in the proposed development). So, I respectfully ask the trustees to address this."

The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission voted 3-0 on May 9 to recommend approval of the rezoning request to the trustees.

The property consists of an old farmhouse, several outbuildings that are in disrepair and pasture, according to the development text.

In recent years, the property has been occupied by tenants.

Although the property is adjacent to the city of Gahanna and could be annexed to Gahanna for development, the applicant filed the rezoning application in hopes of keeping the property in the township for development as a housing community to serve its residents and others desiring to move there, according to the development text.

