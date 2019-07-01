Mother Nature often tests farmers, but 2019 has been unusually challenging due to extreme weather conditions.

Grandview Avenue Farmers Market manager Marcy Musson summed it up in one word: devastating.

Despite the challenges, the market will open its season Saturday, July 6.

"As trying as farming always is, 2019 is proving to be nearly unbelievable. This disaster is pretty much statewide," Musson said, referring to the spring's nearly nonstop rain.

"At this point I am unsure how many vendors will be there this year; however, our regulars will be there, and we will always bring everything we have," she said. "We know that our wonderful customers will be patient and supportive as they always are."

The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26 in the parking lot at 1371 Grandview Ave.

The opening day will include music by Dean Gledhill and guest Franca DeShawn, who will sell books about gardening, farming and food and provide educational information to visitors.

DeShawn also will participate in the Aug. 3, Sept. 14 and Oct. 5 markets, Musson said.

"I think she will be a positive for the market," she said. "She is excited about education and literacy and is willing to share her excitement with people."

Ohio saw record rainfall during the 2018 growing season, "but this year is much worse, with below-normal temps, winds and tornadoes," Musson said.

She said her own small veggie farm in Kenton is surrounded by large grain farms, each with thousands of acres.

"All of them are suffering," she said.

Some farmers' fields have not yet been planted, and others have seen their crops sustain severe water damage, Musson said.

"Disease caused excessive moisture not only in veggies, but also grain," she said. "This is not just in Ohio, but a large portion of our nation.

"It's very scary," Musson said. "My husband used to say that farmers can do everything they know to do right and still have no control over the final product."

But farmers are a hardy bunch, she said.

Musson Produce and other regular Grandview Avenue Farmers Market vendors "will nurture everything to the best of our ability, and we will bring fruit and vegetables to market," Musson said.

Jacquemin Farms and florist Bill Evans will be among the vendors returning to the market this year, she said.

"We're also expecting a new veggie grower and some new bakers," Musson said.

The market will feature live music on select days, and visitors will receive a free apple Sept.14, the market's annual Apple Day, she said.

