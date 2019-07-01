Due to the tremendous response to a program in March, four organizations that strive to educate local residents regarding good land stewardship will address issues requested by those in attendance at the first "Money Grows on Trees" meeting.



The topic of the upcoming meeting is



"Money Grows on Trees, Part 2: Invasive Species Control in Forests and Fields." Speakers will discuss effective management tools for the removal of invasive species that inhibit the growth of desired species in forests and fields. Information will also be given regarding potential funding to help pay for the work.



State Forester Jeremy Scherf, speaking about woodland issues, will be joined by Cliff Little, the OSU Extension Educator who will discuss the problems faced in open fields. Jay McElroy, USDA District Conservationist will give information about potential grants through the Department of Agriculture that can help land owners pay for the work.



The meeting will be take place July 11, at the Deerassic Park Education Center, 14250 Cadiz Road. Registration begins at 5:30 with dinner, catered by Cid’s Smokehouse Grill, to be served at 6 p.m.



The event partners include OSU Extension Guernsey County, Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District, ODNR Division of Forestry and the Guernsey County Farm Bureau.



Reservations are due by Friday, July 5, with $5 payable to Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District, P.O. Box 310, Old Washington, Ohio 43768, who will also answer questions at 740-489-5276.