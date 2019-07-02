Property with an estimated value of nearly $4,300 was reported stolen at 11:26 a.m. June 17 from two vehicles in the 6100 block of Turvey Loop West.

According to police reports, the total property valued $4,280 and included a checkbook, sunglasses, tools, jewelry, clothing, shoes, electronics, documents and other personal items.

The reporting party told police he was in the process of moving into a new home and had many personal belongings in his vehicle.

No evidence was collected, according to the police report, and the case was recommended to be labeled "inactive" due to a lack of investigative leads to pursue.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 56-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 20 at U.S. Route 33 and Frantz Road.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 19 at Martin and Sawmill roads.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 19 in the 5100 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A tablet computer and $10 in coins, with a combined value of $1,010, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Yellow Wood Drive at 8:28 p.m. June 17.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with petty theft June 17 in the 7500 block of Sawmill Road.

* Documents, clothing and consumable goods, with a value of $1, were reported stolen at 12:33 p.m. June 16 from a vehicle in the 300 block of Pebble Creek Drive.

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 16 in the 6100 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 34-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 16 at Sawmill and Martin roads.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with OVI physical control June 16 in the 6500 block of Longshore Street.

* A license plate valued at $30 was reported stolen at 3:31 p.m. June 15 from a vehicle in the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* Alcoholic seltzer valued at $30 was reported stolen at 8:06 p.m. June 15 from a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A cellphone and other personal items with a total value of $873 were reported stolen at 3:43 p.m. June 15 from a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 15 at Sawmill Road near Interstate 270.

* A 29-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 15 at Westbury Road and Riverside Drive.

* Debit cards, a gift card, a personal bag, $17 in cash and other personal items, all totaling $65 in property value, were reported stolen at 8:04 p.m. June 14 from a business in the 7000 block of Muirfield Drive.

* Sports equipment valued at $200 was reported stolen at 4:52 p.m. June 14 from a residence in the 7100 block of Coffman Road.

* Police were sent at 2:24 p.m. June 14 to 5965 Commerce Parkway regarding graffiti painted on the city's skate park bowl.

* Watches, a Social Security card and $50 in cash, with a combined value of $151, were reported stolen at 1:19 p.m. June 14 from a dwelling in the 6500 block of Longshore Street.

* Theft of $110 from a business in the 7400 block of Hospital Drive was reported at 8:44 a.m. June 14 .

* A 38-year-old man was charged with drug possession June 14 at Interstate 270 East and Sawmill Road.

* A 29-year-old woman was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance June 14 in the 6900 block of Roundwood Court.