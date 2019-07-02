Two vehicles recently were reported stolen, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A $10,000 Kia Forte, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 8 p.m. June 21 and 11 a.m. June 22 from the intersection of South Fifth and East Sycamore streets.

A $3,000 Hyundai Sonata, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 10 p.m. June 22 and 8:30 a.m. June 23 from the 900 block of South High Street.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A man allegedly was slapped after he confronted rude skateboarders on his business property in the 400 block of South Ludlow Street.

At 3 p.m. June 24, the victim told police that members of the uninvited entourage were trespassing and being belligerent. The victim said he asked them to leave, then tarted arguing with one of the suspects who slapped him across the face.

* At 3:55 a.m. June 20, someone broke the driver side window of a vehicle at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Redbud Alley.

The vandal caused $254 in damage. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.