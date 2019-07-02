A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police a diamond engagement ring and a diamond wedding band worth $7,800 were stolen between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. June 21 from a business on the 3400 block of Mill Run Drive.

The woman, an employee of the business, said she removed the rings to wash her hands and accidentally left them in a restroom. When she returned 5 to 10 minutes later, the rings were gone and remained missing as of July 2, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Speakers worth $35 were reported stolen at 2:25 p.m. June 21 from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Pepper Berry Lane.

* A 42-year-old man told police $4 was stolen between noon and 12:05 p.m. June 19 from a vehicle parked on the 5200 block of Williamsburg Circle.

* Two cellphones and a tablet computer, all worth a total of $900, were reported stolen between 11 p.m. June 22 and 9 a.m. June 24 from a vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Sandbrook Lane.

* A string trimmer worth $225 was reported stolen between 10 and 11:15 a.m. June 25 from the 3000 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 56-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 3:15 a.m. June 21 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 28-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 6:20 p.m. June 21 at Parkway Lane and Lyman Drive.

* A 35-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4:35 p.m. June 22 on the 4000 block of Smiley Road in Norwich Township.

* A 43-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 53-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:15 a.m. June 25 on the 5600 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 34-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 7:40 p.m. June 25 on the 3700 block of Main Street.