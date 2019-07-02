In less than six months, the city of Hilliard will welcome its first city manager and a new form of government.

Throughout the process of preparing to transition from a mayor-council system to a council-city manager system, Hilliard City Council members have remained committed to involving the community and keeping residents informed of our progress.

Earlier this year, the city hired Novak Consulting Group to help in the nationwide city-manager search. Novak is highly regarded in the field of public-sector executive recruitment and is experienced in identifying the right leader for each community's distinct needs.

With Novak's assistance and with feedback from the community and city staff members, a search profile was developed, spelling out the qualities and experience Hilliard's first city manager should possess. That profile is on hilliardohio.gov and accessible via the "Quick Links" tab.

Novak is reviewing applications and narrowing down candidates to those whose backgrounds seem to be the best fit for Hilliard. City Council plans to review the most promising applications in mid-August and identify perhaps four to six individuals to come for interviews in mid-September.

There will be an opportunity during the interview phase for residents to meet and hear from finalists at a public forum. The city will announce details about that event by early September.

If all goes as planned, City Council will introduce Hilliard's city manager around the beginning of October. This person will be sworn in at the start of January 2020, though it is possible she or he could come on board in late 2019 in a temporary capacity.

Ultimately, what will this mean to our residents and our community?

To some degree, this transition will be invisible in residents' day-to-day lives. You still will receive a terrific level of services and quality-of-life amenities.

Voters no longer will select a mayor to manage the city administration. Instead, a city manager – typically someone educated and experienced in the unique skills needed to oversee the "business" of operating cities, villages, and towns – will be hired by City Council.

A good analogy is that a city manager's role is similar to a school district superintendent. While a school board approves policies, the superintendent – a trained educator – manages the day-to-day operations of a school district. Under a council-manager form of government, a council approves the laws and the city manager handles the daily operations of the city.

A city manager is directly accountable to City Council for the proper operation of municipal services. This allows City Council to focus on policy, community goals and organizational vision rather than administrative details.

The council-mayor form of government has served this community well in the past, and our past and current mayors each deserve this community's thanks and recognition for helping make Hilliard the great community it is today.

Council members believe our first city manager will be able to build on that track record of success, and we will continue to keep our community informed of our progress in the coming months.

Kelly McGivern is president of Hilliard City Council.