Hilliard City Council’s inquiry into how the Hilliard Division of Police handled its criminal investigation for the prosecution and conviction of former employee Heather H. Ernst cost $7,830 in legal fees, according to David Ball, the city’s director of communications.

That sum is part of the total cost of attorney fees related to Ernst, which has reached $447,118 as of last week, Ball said.

The amount is expected increase as the city works on a civil lawsuit against Ernst, the former deputy director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department who has been accused by Hilliard investigators of stealing more than $500,000 in daily admission fees from the city’s two pool facilities from May 2013 to fall 2017.

“There is a method to the madness,” council member Les Carrier said July 2.

He said the city would not pursue civil litigation if there was not an opportunity for recovery.

“It is a sensitive time, but we are working toward maximizing our recovery in the civil process,” Carrier said.

City Council’s inquiry into the police investigation of Ernst followed shortly after her conviction and sentencing late last year. Ernst on Oct. 3, 2018, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony, and one count of attempted tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 16, she was sentenced to one year in prison.

After the criminal investigation closed with Ernst’s guilty plea, Carrier announced he wanted to investigate text messages he received from a former Hilliard police sergeant concerning the early stages of the Ernst criminal investigation that “might not be truthful but were plausible.”

Those texts were from Curtis Baker, the deputy chief of the Reynoldsburg Division of Police.

The messages alleged Hilliard police had not done enough to investigate tips from a confidential informant regarding Ernst’s irregular finances when they were received, Carrier said.

In response, police Chief Bobby Fisher provided City Council with a timeline of its investigation that apparently satisfied City Council members. Hilliard investigators were tipped in late 2015 (for which evidence at the time did not show criminal activity, according to Fisher’s letter sent to former council President Albert Iosue on Jan. 22 to outline the investigation) and late 2016, according to Fisher.

The council inquiry began Dec. 20, 2018, and Scott Scriven was paid $225 per hour, plus expenses, in accordance with the contract for services, Ball said.

City Council ended the inquiry Jan. 28, voting 7-0 after a one-hour executive session that followed a tense exchange between Carrier and Fisher.

During that exchange, council member Nathan Painter interjected to call the inquiry a “witch hunt.” Carrier, who had supported the inquiry, called it “necessary.”

Carrier said July 2 the inquiry was a “no-win situation,” but he believed City Council had an obligation to investigate what it was told.

Hilliard paid $7,380 to Scott Scriven LLP for the services of Bill Creedon, an attorney with the firm, Ball said.

The bill was invoiced April 26 and paid May 21, he said.

The inquiry concluded at the end of January, and ThisWeek had inquired monthly about whether the city had received a bill from the law firm.

ThisWeek had inquired in the middle of May about the status of an invoice but Ball had said at the time he was not aware of one being received.

He said June 26 that was because invoices are not entered into the city’s financial records until they are approved.

In this instance, the invoice required the review and approval of the seven members of City Council and it took a longer time to process and approve than a typical invoice after it is received, Ball said.

Pending litigation

After council ended its inquiry, Carrier said, the city would focus on its pending civil lawsuit against Ernst.

Hilliard leaders filed the civil suit on March 15, 2018, and the complaint was amended in September 2018 to include Ernst’s husband, Moses Ernst, as a co-defendant, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

The civil complaint alleges that during the course of Ernst’s employment with the city, the “defendants retained at least $541,000, depositing at least $270,000 into accounts owned or controlled by the defendants.”

The civil suit seeks restitution for both the amount of money believed to have been stolen and the city’s attorney fees associated with the obtaining it, council President Kelly McGivern said June 27.

To date, the city has spent $447,118 on all attorney fees related to Ernst, Ball said. That includes a a forensic audit by Schneider Downs, he said.

In 2018, Hilliard spent $153,120 with three law firms – Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Peterson Conners and Lane Alton & Horst – and $80,415 with Schneider Downs, for a total of $233,535, Ball said.

In 2019, Hilliard has spent $77,895 with three firms – Peterson Conners, Lane Alton & Horst and Scott Scriven – and $135,687 with Schneider Downs, for a total of $213,582, he said.

Ball said the amount of expenditures for only civil litigation is difficult to quantify.

“We can’t really quantify civil versus criminal,” he said. “The billing remains under attorney-client privilege and some of the work, like the audit, would have been tied to both civil and criminal.”

The attorneys still are working on the financial parameters of the civil suit, so that amount hasn’t been determined yet, Ball said.

“We are cognizant of the funds needed to secure a civil conviction but believe the amount of money stolen is more to what she pleased ... our goal is to recover as much as possible,” McGivern said.

“Hilliard thinks there is more (money) but Hilliard can think what they want to think,” said Joe Edwards, Ernst’s attorney in the criminal proceedings, in October 2018 after Ernst pleaded guilty.

City Council continues to meet “about once a month” in executive sessions to discuss the progress of the civil lawsuit, McGivern said.

An executive session is scheduled Monday, July 8.

According to common-pleas court records, Edwards and Stephen Palmer represent Heather Ernst and the Tyack Law Firm represents Moses Ernst in the civil complaint; the city’s legal counsel is Peterson Conners and Lane Alton & Horst.

Edwards deferred comment to Palmer, who said Ernst remained incarcerated and was doing what "she needs to do" to meet the conditions of her sentence.

Palmer said he had no comment on the city's expenditures.

"I'll let them answer to the taxpayers," he said.

The civil case is scheduled for trial Oct. 15 in the courtroom of Judge Jenifer French, according to court records.

Ernst’s status

On Nov. 16, Ernst, 48, was given a 12-month prison term and three years of community service, and she was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $271,898, an amount prosecutors and Ernst’s attorneys agreed upon.

According to court records, Ernst was required to pay court fees of $268.

A court entry indicates a bill was issued to Ernst in the amount of $272,166, or $268 greater than the restitution order, according to the office of fiscal services for the Franklin County Clerk of Courts.

Liz Rohm, manager of the office of fiscal services, said in December 2018 that Ernst had made partial restitution of $162,081.59, leaving a balance of $110,084.41.

Ball said Ernst still owed the city $109,816.41 as of July 2. That amount is $268 less than the amount Franklin County reported Ernst owes and equal to the amount of court fees she was ordered to pay.

Ernst began serving her sentence Jan. 2. She remains incarcerated at Ohio Reformatory for Women, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

However, records show Ernst is available for early release Oct. 20.

That date is listed as Ernst’s “JR 80% date” and according to the ODRC website, it is the “court-release date when the offender is statutorily eligible for early release under Ohio Revised Code section 2967.19 by their sentencing court after a recommendation is made by the ODRC.”

At the time of her resignation in late 2017, Ernst was being paid an annual salary of $88,281 and had benefits valued at $43,155, according to the city of Hilliard.

