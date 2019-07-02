For a person with autism-spectrum disorder or other sensory sensitivities, many of the activities we take for granted – like a trip to the library – can be challenging.

The large crowds, loud and unfamiliar noises, plus lots of distractions and things to touch, can be overwhelming.

Library visits should be fun and stress-free, and Worthington Libraries officials want to help by providing a safe, accommodating space.

An autism-friendly browsing hour will be held Sunday, July 7, at Old Worthington Library, 820 High St. It will be presented in partnership with Autism Society Central Ohio.

From noon to 1 p.m., one hour before the library opens to the public, children and adults on the autism spectrum are encouraged to stop by and enjoy a calmer environment and smaller crowds. A short storytime will start at 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room.

Autism-spectrum disorder is a complex developmental disability typically appearing during childhood and affecting a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. According to the National Autism Society, more than 3.5 million Americans live with autism-spectrum disorder.

A 2016 report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded the prevalence of autism had increased to one in every 68 births in the United States. Now a number of community-gathering places, like libraries and even movie theaters and Major League Baseball stadiums, offer sensory-friendly events at which accommodations include dimming lights, lowering speaker volume and making quiet rooms available.

If you have questions about Worthington Libraries' autism-friendly browsing hour, send an email to kdemay@worthingtonlibraries.org.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.