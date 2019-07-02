Although Shawn Ritter had been exposed to education his whole life -- his mother, Jeannie, was a first-grade teacher for 33 years; his father, Mike, was a high school soccer coach and involved in social work -- it wasn't until college that Ritter realized education was also his calling.

Ritter's career path eventually brought him to the Dublin City Schools district, where he most recently has served as assistant principal at Albert Chapman Elementary School.

Effective Aug. 1, Ritter will now become principal at Emma Bailey Elementary School, a move Dublin Board of Education members approved June 27.

Tyler Wolfe, Emma Bailey Elementary School principal for the past four years, will become Dublin's new director of elementary education. Wolfe replaces Jill Abraham, who is moving to Bexley City Schools.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said Ritter "just rose to the top" in an interview pool that included applications from internal and external candidates.

Sixty-five people applied for the Bailey principal position, Hoadley said.

Of those, the district interviewed six candidates at the building level, then three candidates at the central office before choosing Ritter.

Hoadley said Ritter has done a "wonderful" job at Chapman, supporting teachers, communicating well with parents and ensuring students are receiving a strong education. Internal candidates such as Ritter, he said, are interviewing for their prospective jobs every day they show up for work.

Ritter, a Powell resident, served as assistant principal at Chapman since 2017. Prior to that, he worked at Horizon Science Academy in Columbus, first as dean of students for the middle school, then assistant principal of school culture for the elementary school, and finally as principal of the elementary school. He also served as a sixth- and seventh-grade social-studies teacher at the academy.

He has a bachelor's degree in history from Otterbein College and a master's degree in educational leadership from Ashland University.

"I am most excited about working with a team of dedicated teachers, parents and students to continue building on the academic success and great traditions that have been established at Bailey Elementary," he said.

Beginning in August, Ritter's salary will be $103,484 with a benefits package of approximately, $31,045, for a total compensation of, $134,529, Baker said.

Wolfe received a salary of $121,400 and benefits package of approximately $36,420, for a total compensation of $157,820, Baker said.

Ritter said he's amazed every day at how supportive the school district community is.

"I think the future is bright," he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah