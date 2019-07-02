The criminal trial of a former Whitehall schools supplemental employee has been continued for a fourth time.

The trial of Patrick B. McGregor II, 29, of Columbus now is set to begin July 30, continued from June 28, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

McGregor was arrested Nov. 14 by Westerville police on charges of sexual battery, tampering with evidence and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

McGregor pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to court records.

Initially set Feb. 4, the trial was continued to April 2 and then again to May 29, records show.

On May 29, the trial was continued to June 28.

The reason for the most recent continuance is listed as "further investigation and negotiation" on a court document filed June 27.

McGregor is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl while he was employed as a drama instructor with Whitehall City Schools.

According to Westerville police, the two allegedly had a sexual relationship "for several months" beginning in May 2018.

McGregor was terminated from Whitehall schools in September 2018.

On at least two occasions, according to Westerville police, McGregor had sexual contact with the minor at a Westerville residence.

Investigators examined the cellphone of the juvenile victim, finding evidence in the form of text messages and photos between McGregor and the minor, including nude photos of the girl requested by McGregor, police said.

McGregor is represented by attorneys Brian Joslyn and Ryan Shafer of the Columbus-based Joslyn Law Firm, according to court records.

Calls to the law firm for comment were not immediately retuned.

