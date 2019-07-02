Repairs on a 75-year-old movie marquee sign along State Street nearly are complete after the sign was damaged more than a year ago.

Nick Hopkins, general manager for Barrel & Boar restaurant at the historic 8 N. State St. building, said the structural repairs for the sign have been finished.

"Some of the neon lights still need fixed," he said.

He said the structural repairs were completed in mid-June after more than a year of attempts to get it repaired.

The sign was damaged by a semitrailer that ran onto the curb during a turn in May 2018, said Christa Dickey, Westerville's community-affairs coordinator.

Stan Riley, who owns Barrel & Boar, said when the incident occurred, his Westerville location had been open only four months after replacing 8 State Bistro, which closed in May 2017.

Riley previously said he contacted no fewer than six sign companies, who refused to do the job because of its age.

Columbus Sign Co. had agreed to do the job, which was estimated to be a $45,000 repair, according to previous information from Barrel & Boar.

Hopkins said since the sign's structural repairs have been completed, negative comments from customers about the sign's appearance have turned positive.

"People are happy now that it is fixed," he said.

Hopkins said he didn't know of a timeline for when the lights would be repaired.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia