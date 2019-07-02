A 43-year-old Louisiana resident was arrested for theft, obstruction of business and a violation of the open-container law at 7:44 p.m. June 22 on the 400 block of Polaris Parkway, according to the Westerville Division of Police.

The man had left a nearby restaurant without paying and was walking in the street with an open container, the police report said. After officers chased him, he was arrested and transported to the Delaware County jail, the report said.

In other recent Westerville police incident reports:

* A 30-year-old Columbus resident and a 27-year-old Delaware resident were issued a summons to appear in Westerville Mayor's Court and released after allegedly attempting to steal items at 7 p.m. June 20 on the 100 block of Polaris Parkway.

They were searched at the scene, but officers found nothing, according to the report.