Whitehall police charged a 34-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:40 p.m. June 19 after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

Reports said a man used a tool to break through the front door of an apartment.

Police questioned the man, who reportedly denied attempting to force open a door and told officers his brother lived in the apartment building.

Police determined the man's brother did reside in the building.

Officers found the man had a crack pipe in his pocket, according to reports. He was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 32-year-old Columbus man for assault and aggravated menacing and a 28-year-old Columbus man for aggravated menacing and aggravated trespassing at 5:10 p.m. June 22 in the 5000 block of Dimson Drive South.

Officers responded to a report of a fight and a man pointing a gun, according to reports.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, but no further information about it was included in the police report.

After investigating, police arrested both suspects, who were transported to the Franklin County jail.

* Burglaries were reported at 5:25 p.m. June 21 in the 4500 block of Saint Rita Lane; at 1 a.m. June 22 in the 400 block of Ross Road; at 2:50 p.m. June 22 in the 5200 block of Gatehouse Drive; and at 1:20 a.m. June 24 in the 4100 block of McAllister Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 10 a.m. June 19 in the 100 block of Robinwood Avenue; at 1:15 p.m. June 21 in the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 5:15 p.m. June 21 in the 4300 block of Doney Street; at 8:45 a.m. June 22 in the 3600 block of East Broad Street; at 9:05 a.m. June 22 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 2:40 p.m. June 24 in the 600 block of Westphal Avenue; and at 8 a.m. June 25 in the 900 block of Rose Place.

* An assault was reported at 10:15 p.m. June 19 in the 3600 block of East Main Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 1:05 p.m. June 20 in the 400 block of South Yearling Road; at 10:15 a.m. June 22 in the 4300 block of Yearling Circle; and at 9:25 a.m. June 25 in the 200 block of Barkley Place East.

* Property destruction was reported at 6 p.m. June 19 in the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 4:55 a.m. June 21 in the 300 block of Cumberland Drive; at 11:15 a.m. June 22 in the first block of Robinwood Avenue; at 8:35 a.m. June 23 in the 900 block of Duke Road; at 12:45 p.m. June 23 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 11:10 a.m. June 24 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street; and at 1:55 p.m. June 24 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 8:15 p.m. June 20 in the 1000 block of Pierce Avenue; and at 11:20 p.m. June 22 at Robinwood Avenue and Doney Street.