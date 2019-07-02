A Worthington resident reported a residence was broken into at 2:01 p.m. June 21 on the 200 block of Highlands Avenue, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Sgt. James Moran said the person forced entry on a door at the residence but nothing was taken.

Moran said as of July 2, police have a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He said the case remains under investigation.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported a watch and cash worth $400 were taken from an unlocked vehicle at 9:30 a.m. June 22 on the 600 block of Bowerman Street.