A Japanese automotive-software development company is moving its North American headquarters to Dublin, creating 15 new jobs, according to a July 3 news release from marketing firm Development Counsellors International.

Micware Co. Ltd., which specializes in navigation systems, has its North American headquarters in Torrance, California, now, according to the release. It will move to 6543 Commerce Parkway in Dublin. The new location will allow the company to focus on software development and design for automotive infotainment systems, the release said.

The company was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan, according to the release. The business has eight locations in Japan and has global operations in the U.S. and Thailand.

“Having a presence in the Columbus region will allow us to be closer to the U.S. automotive industry and a world-class connected and autonomous vehicle ecosystem,” Kenji Narushima, president and representative director at Micware Co. Ltd., said in the release “We are aiming to change the way that navigation services are performed in the market. Evolving our navigation systems to include technology like AI is the future, and we are looking forward to supporting that work in the Columbus region.”

Central Ohio is at the forefront of automotive technology and smart mobility, the release said. Local manufacturers produce 700,000 cars a year, and the regional economic output for the automotive industry exceeds $2.5 billion annually, it said. Additionally, Dublin is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, more than 4,300 businesses and an entrepreneurial center, it said.

“Having innovative companies like Micware in the city of Dublin not only confirms the importance of our city’s investments in smart technologies but also our position as an attractive place to locate a cutting-edge technology company,” Dana McDaniel, Dublin's city manager, said in the release.

Micware will be hiring for engineering, technical and administrative positions.

No timeline was mentioned in the release, and no other specifics about the jobs or salary range were mentioned.

