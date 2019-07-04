Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for July 4 through 11.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Spider and Snakes Display, 1 to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about snakes and spiders.

Stream Quality Monitoring, 10 a.m. July 6 at Indian Ridge. Participants can wade into the river to explore stream life and determine stream health.

Feed the Stream, 1 p.m. July 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy the fish feeding frenzy while feeding them worms, crickets and minnows.

Family Creeking Adventure, 3 p.m. July 7 at the Ranger Station. Participants can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Preschoolers: Creeking, 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 9 at the Ranger Station. Preschoolers can wade in the creek and discover the creatures that live there.

Wildlife Hike, 10 a.m. July 10 at Indian Ridge. Attendees can search for wildlife with a naturalist on a 2-mile hike along the Terrace Trail.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

All-American Scavenger Hunt, noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can search for patriotic plants and animals in the park.

Hike All the Trails, 9 a.m. July 6 at the Nature Center. Participants can join a naturalist for a fast-paced hike through the park's 6 miles of trails.

Going Batty, 8:30 p.m. July 6 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can watch for bats flying and catching insects.

Preschoolers: Buggin' Out, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 10 at the Nature Center. Preschoolers can discover insects through a craft, a story and a walk to find bugs.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. July 5 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can listen to reading featuring animals and nature.

Photo Prowl, 9 a.m. July 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can explore the trails and take photographs on a 2-mile walk.

Morning Bird Hike, 8 a.m. July 7 at the Nature Center. Participants can walk 2 miles while looking for birds.

2/4/6 Fitness Hike, 6 p.m. July 10 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 14 and older can take a fast-paced hike along gravel and natural surface trails. 2, 4 or 6-mile options will be available.

Toddlers in Nature: Ten Little Caterpillars, 10 a.m. July 11 at the Nature Center. Kids ages 1-3 can learn about the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format that includes a story, activity and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Animal Athletes, 3 p.m. July 6 at the Shelter House. Guests can test their strength and agility on an obstacle course and learn about animals who have superior athletic abilities.

Bat Hike, 8 p.m. July 10 at the windmill of the Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Attendees can learn about the importance of bats and take a 1-mile hike to watch then forage for insects.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Red, White and Blue, noon to 3 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy a display of red, white and blue animals and plants found in the park.

For Families: Go Creeking, 2 p.m. July 6 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Participants can explore the Olentangy River for animals that live there.

For Kids: Scavenger Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the Nature Center. Kids ages 3-12 can complete a scavenger hunt to win a small prize.

Tae Kwon Do in the Park, 10 a.m. July 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the black belt instructors from Tiger Woo's World Class Tae Kwon Do for a 40-minute lesson on the theme of self-control. No experience needed.

Creature Feature: Amphibians, 1 p.m. July 11 at the Nature Center. Attendees can visit with live amphibians and learn how the park takes care of these animals.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Red, White and Blue Scavenger Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can celebrate the Fourth of July by completing a scavenger hunt and earning a prize.

Nature Trivia Night, 7 p.m. July 9 at the Lakeside Pavilion. Participants can answer nature-related trivia. The winning team will earn a prize.

Summer Entertainment Series: The Shazzbots, 7 p.m. July 11 at the Amphitheater. Guests can enjoy a performance by the kids band The Shazzbots. Attendees are asked to bring their own outdoor seating.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Metro FIve-0: Level 2 -- Introductory Tai Chi, 1 p.m. July 8 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests ages 50 and older can learn the first moves of this ancient Chinese moving meditation from Taoist Tai Chi instructor Midge Krause. All fitness levels welcome.

Summer Children's Programs: Mysterious Minks, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 9-10 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 8 and younger can learn about the elusive hunter and how it survives in the garden and around the water.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Friday Night Float, 6 to 9 p.m. July 5 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Kids must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Canoe the Lake, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. July 6-7 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Kids must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Bats and Lightning Bugs, 8:30 p.m. July 6 at the Confluence Area. Guests can observe hunting bats and learn how to call in lightning bugs. Participants should bring a small flashlight.

Barking and Breakfast, 9 a.m. July 7 at the Confluence Area. Guests can enjoy breakfast snacks with their dog and take a 2.5-mile walk.

Preschoolers: All About Pollinators, 10 a.m. July 9 at the Confluence Area. Preschoolers can learn about bees, butterflies and hummingbirds through games and activities.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

