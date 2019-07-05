Delaware police said four tires and rims, reportedly worth $4,500, were stolen from the back of a truck parked in the 300 block of London Road.

The theft was reported at 11:17 a.m. June 28.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A suspect was arrested for theft following a shoplifting incident at a business in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, reported at 1:26 p.m. June 30. The suspect attempted to steal $164 worth of items, reports said.

* A video-game console and a television, together worth $300, were stolen from a car parked in the first block of David Street in a theft reported at 10:13 a.m. June 30.

* A motorist was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in the first block of North Liberty Street at 2:10 p.m. June 30.

* A man was charged with felony domestic violence and transported to the Delaware County jail after a woman required hospitalization for injuries in an incident on West Winter Street, reported at 12:34 a.m. June 30.

* A resident of the 1100 block of Chatham Lane said she paid $30 for a box of candles that wasn't delivered. The incident was reported at 1:22 p.m. June 29.

* Door knobs and levers, together worth $330, were stolen from a construction site in the 400 block of Melick Drive in a theft reported at 9:40 a.m. June 28.

* A person reported being bitten by a dog at 9 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of Stockard Loop.

* Naloxone was administered twice to a person who overdosed on drugs after an officer was flagged down in the 300 block of East Central Avenue at 12:23 a.m. June 27. The subject reportedly refused to be taken to a hospital.

* A man who claimed to be living under the East Winter Street bridge over the Olentangy River was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:46 a.m. June 27, reports said.

* A wallet and its contents, together worth $180, were reported stolen in the 100 block of Deerfield Drive at 5:41 p.m. June 27.

* An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from a purse in the 1100 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 6:06 p.m. June 27.

* A resident of the first block of Equestrian Way was informed her credit card was used to make a fraudulent online purchase totaling $320 in identity theft reported at 1:58 p.m. June 26.

* Drug paraphernalia and controlled substances reportedly were found during a traffic stop at 4 p.m. June 26 in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive.