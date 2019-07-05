Delaware residents looking for a place to enact a famous scene from "Top Gun" after indulging in an ever-changing array of cuisines are in luck.

The Food Truck Depot, housed in a 146-year-old railroad freight depot at 59 Potter St., opened June 28, offering a venue for food trucks, sand volleyball and outdoor entertainment.

"Delaware is ecstatic for us to be in operation," said co-owner Kenny Schindewolf. "I'm hearing nothing but positive feedback.

"People are excited, we're taking the time and money to develop the property on the east side."

The Depot has railroad right of way on three sides, city documents say, and is east of a former railroad passenger depot.

The original freight-loading dock is now the Depot's outdoor deck, Schindewolf said, and the business is using some of the building's original doors and fixtures.

"We tried to keep the character of the old building while doing necessary renovations," he said.

The food trucks parked outside the fenced-in entertainment area will be a main attraction.

The fence is short enough to allow customers inside the entertainment area to make purchases from the trucks before taking them inside the building to eat, Schindewolf said.

The Depot also has a full liquor license and indoor kitchen.

Schindewolf said hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The plan is for the Depot to have one or two food trucks on hand for breakfast, two for lunch during the week and three for dinner and weekends.

"We'll have to see what kind of crowd we draw," Schindewolf said.

The Depot has a paved parking lot with 28 spaces, along with two sand volleyball courts.

Schindewolf said volleyball competitions will be coordinated by Capital City Sports. For more information, visit capitalcitysports.com.

The Depot also has room for live entertainment.

"We plan on hopefully implementing a summer and fall concert series," Schindewolf said.

The Depot has 10 employees and might increase that to 15 later, he said, with a handful working full time and the rest part time.

Delaware City Council on April 8 approved the Food Truck Depot's preliminary and final development plan.

City documents list the Rockwell Co. as the applicant and show the site covers 1.066 acres.

The building contains 2,670 square feet and was built in 1873, the documents say.

