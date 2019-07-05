Owners of thousands of vintage hot rods and custom cars from across the United States will gather in Columbus for the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals this weekend.

The annual event is scheduled Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus.

“If you love cars, this is the place to be,” said Betsy Bennett, public-relations coordinator for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, based in northern California.

The Columbus event is the ninth stop on an 18-city circuit.

General admission will be $25. Children ages 7 to 12 will be admitted for $10, and children ages 6 and younger will be admitted free.

The Ohio Expo Center will charge a $7 parking fee.

Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12 and 13 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14.

The Columbus show typically draws 6,000 to 7,000 car owners from throughout the country, Bennett said.

“The 22nd PPG Nationals is the largest event on our 2019 schedule,” she said.

The annual show has recurring features, such as a swap meet for parts, accessories and even vehicles and “how-to” seminars, but organizers also try to plan new features each year.

This year, Goodguys will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Goodguys “Summer of ’69” Camaro display at Kasich Hall will showcase about 140 of the “coolest, rarest and most unique” 1969 Camaros, Bennett said.

Owners of the particular model also may exhibit their cars at local shows.

They include Dave McGaffee, 58, of Grove City, who owns a “Daytona yellow” 1969 Z-28 with black stripes.

McGaffee has owned the car since 1991.

“It was a ‘daily driver’ that I restored” and modified, he said.

The modifications included replacing its factory 4-speed manual transmission with a 5-speed manual transmission, McGaffee said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the other ’69s,” he said.

The show also will feature a Goodguys AutoCross “Summer Shootout” street-course race with two eight-car fields, Bennett said.

Winners from each shootout will advance to the “Duel in the Desert” Goodguys AutoCross finale in November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event will close with an awards ceremony at 2:22 p.m. July 14 at the Celeste Building.

The odd starting time began in 2002 in response to concerns from some owners that the 3 p.m. ceremony was too late because some were driving several hours to get home, Bennett said. It was moved up 38 minutes, and the quirky start time stuck, she said.

For more information about tickets, registration and a schedule of events, go to good-guys.com/ggn-2019.

