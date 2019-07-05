Grandview Heights Mayor Ray DeGraw has made official what many suspected -- his fourth term, which ends Dec. 31, will be his last.

DeGraw announced July 2 in his weekly blog that he will not run for reelection after serving 16 years as mayor and the previous 19 years on City Council, planning commission and other city commissions.

In January, council President Greta Kearns and council member Steve Reynolds announced they were running for mayor in the November election.

At the time, DeGraw said he was not ready to announce his plans.

"I've known for a while that this would be my last year, and both of the mayoral candidates and some people around the city knew," DeGraw said.

He held off making a formal announcement in part to delay his "lame-duck" status, he said.

