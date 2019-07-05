100 Years (1919)



An old Ford auto left standing in an alley near the Star Laundry from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon was discovered to have a number of dynamite caps and a coil of fuse. Persons who first noticed the car thought that it might belong to safe-blowers, but after some investigation, it was believed to have been left by two men who were employed at the Homeworth oil field.



John Adolph Miller, 20, died at Alliance City Hospital from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident at Rockhill Park on June 22 when he struck some sand, skidded and was thrown from the machine.



The Alliance Health Department was in receipt of a number of lithographs warning the people against the great danger from the common house fly. The posters, which encouraged everybody to do his bit to rid a town of flies, noted that they transmitted diseases such as typhoid fever, diarrhea, dysentery, tuberculosis, anthrax and cholera. The poster gave several tips on how to be sanitary and urged people to "kill flies, save lives."



75 Years (1944)



William Swallow, a former employee of the advertising department of The Review, was advanced to the rank of chief warrant officer and was serving in an ordnance depot company at Camp Polk, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Alliance High and Kent State.



Sgt. Phillip C. Clark, a resident of the first block of East Prospect Street, was one of 22 heroes of the fighting First Division, who received the Distinguished Service Cross from Gen. Dwight Eisenhower. The division led the American assault on France.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Arthur B. Wilder, 64, a graduate of Mount Union College who served as a trustee and was manager of the Tubular Product Metallurgy United States Steel Co. in Pittsburgh, died suddenly at his home in that city.



A teen center was opening for the summer at the old Williams and Case building in the 300 block of North 15th Street in Sebring.



R.A. Marshall, superintendent of the Stark County Humane Society, said a male collie believed to be about 5 years old was recovering after being found by a Beechwood Avenue family shot in the chest by a high-powered rifle, injuring the dog so badly that it nearly bled to death.