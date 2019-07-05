John Eisel, Violet Township director of operations, died Friday, July 5, while at Lake Cumberland in Kentucky.

Violet Township Trustees Chairman Darrin Monhollen confirmed Eisel's death Friday night but said he did not have any details about the circumstances.

He said township officials would share the information as it becomes available.

At 10:40 p.m. July 5, Monhollen said he had been informing township staff members who work with Eisel.

“I was very shocked,” Monhollen said. “The last few hours have been difficult.

“John was a tremendous ambassador to the community. Just overall, he was a very lovable individual and for anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"John was a wonderfully positive person, and his attitude was infectious," Monhollen said. "During my service on the (board of trustees), there has never been a single instance that I have ever been anything but extremely proud of John Eisel."

Eisel, 55, of Canal Winchester was a former Violet Township firefighter and chief.

He was named interim director of operations for the township in July 2014 and was hired full time to the position in October 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Lori, and daughter, Kaylie.

