The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible homicide of a woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alum Creek State Park late in the evening July 4.

An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was on foot patrol around 6:30 p.m. July 4 near state Route 37 when he saw what appeared to be a shallow grave.

The body of a white female in her late 20s was found inside the grave and is being investigated as a homicide because of injuries observed on the body.

