Beginning this month, the Olentangy Trail will be widened from just south of Antrim Lake south to Bethel Road, where a connector eventually will be built to allow bike commuters and others to cross under nearby Route 315.

The cost of the widening, repaving and connector is about $3.1 million, funded by a $2.6 million Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission grant using federal bikeway funds and $500,000 from Columbus. Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is overseeing the project, said Brian Hoyt, parks spokesman.

The widening, from the current 9 feet to 12 feet, will close the trail beginning July 22. The general contractor, Complete General Construction, has promised to reopen it by Aug. 12. A detour will direct trail users to the Broad Meadows pedestrian bridge over the Olentangy River and along several Clintonville secondary streets and North High Street, then west on Weisheimer Road before reconnecting them with the trail at Henderson Road.

