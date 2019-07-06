Two central Ohio entrepreneurs plan to move a bar and distillery into the former home of the former Four String taproom near Grandview Heights, which closed without notice nearly a year ago.

Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff are opening Echo Spirits at the West Sixth Avenue location. They plan to begin distilling liquor as soon as they acquire all their equipment, and hope to open the bar in the fall.

The two will distill rye whiskey, rum and genever (a Dutch spirit similar to gin) they will distribute to bars throughout central Ohio. Their vision is to produce classic liquors for such classic cocktails as the Tom Collins or the Manhattan.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

pcooley@dispatch.com

@PatrickACooley

