About a year ago, a new state law went into effect that allowed restaurants to let dogs into their outdoor dining area, providing local laws allow them also.

According to House Bill 263, establishments that allow a person to bring a dog to an outdoor dining area must adopt a policy that requires patrons to control their dog, with a leash or otherwise; prohibit the dog in the inside of the establishment; and comply with sanitation standards in the Ohio uniform food-safety code.

Where can your furry friends go? Our panelists share their favorite restaurants, annual events and shops that welcome pets (usually with treats in hand).

This episode's panelists are:

- Alexis Perrone, senior visitor services manager for Experience Columbus

- Lorrie Cecil, photojournalist for ThisWeek Community News

Establishments mentioned in this episode:

- BrewDog brewery and hotel, 100 Gender Road, Canal Winchester

- Endeavor Brewing Co., 909 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

- Balboa, 1312 Grandview Ave., Columbus

- Cause 4 Canines

- The Candle Lab (multiple locations in central Ohio)

- Graeter's (multiple locations nationwide)

- Fox in the Snow (three locations in central Ohio)

- WAG! Festival (Aug. 17 at Prairie Oaks Metro Parks)

- Defend Your Friend 5K (associated with Columbus Humane)

- Miller Boat Line, 5174 E Water St., Port Clinton

- Smallcakes, 1249 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

- Stauf's Coffee Roasters (multiple locations in central Ohio)

- The Cakehound

====

