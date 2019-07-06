The sound of music will fill the air during the 2019 Franklin County Fair.

The 102nd county fair will open Saturday, July 13, at the fairgrounds at 4100 Columbia St. in Hilliard, and even after more than a century of operation, it will offer new activities and attractions this year.

Among them is a lineup of free concerts at a new main stage, said Stephanie Rauschenbach, owner of Simply Put PR, a firm promoting the eight-day fair.

Performers will include country-music artist Drew Baldridge on July 13; the Bundys, a sibling trio, July 17; and country-music group North to Nashville on July 20. The latter band’s members are graduates of central Ohio high schools.

Other new daily attractions include the Great Lakes Timber Show, featuring log-rolling lumberjacks with comedic flair, and “The Greatest Showmen,” a junior-fair program in which 4-H members will show children with cognitive disabilities how to handle livestock, Rauschenbach said.

Another new attraction, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, will incorporate high-wire aerial performances aboard a model pirate vessel.

“With the support of our generous sponsors and our hard-working fair board, the 2019 Franklin County Fair will offer guests an incredible lineup of events and entertainment,” said Chuck Buck, president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Traditional activities and attractions are planned, too, including a daily schedule for 4-H activities and exhibits, a midway and the demolition derby July 20, the last night of the fair.

The eight-day fair will run July 13 to 20.

Gates will open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday.

Daily admission is $7, or $5 in advance; children 2 and younger are admitted free. Call the fair office at 614-876-7235 for details.

Parking is free, and access is available via Columbia Street and multiple gates on Northwest Parkway.

Tickets are required for rides, games and select events at the grandstand. Individual ride tickets are $1 each, and books of 12 may be purchased for $10. Daily unlimited-ride wristbands are $15. Children’s rides require three tickets, and “major” rides require four tickets.

Unlimited-ride wristbands are $10 on July 14, and active military personnel with ID will be admitted free July 18.

Bates Brothers Amusement Co. continues to be the fair’s ride provider.

For a schedule of attractions, go to fcfair.org.

