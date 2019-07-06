Violet Township operations director John Eisel died Friday, July 5, while at Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

According to Violet Township Fire Chief Mike Little, Eisel, 55, was with his wife, Lori, and other family members when he collapsed at the couple’s vacation home sometime before 7:40 p.m. Friday.

There has been no official confirmation as to what caused Eisel’s death, but Little speculated that “it sounds like he probably had a massive heart attack.”

Little said Eisel’s family called 911 and attempted to perform CPR on him at the home. He was rushed to Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky, where he was pronounced dead, Little said.

“He never met a stranger,” Little said of Eisel. “I can count on one hand the number of times I ever heard him raise his voice. He was good to everybody he came in contact with.”

Eisel, who lived in Canal Winchester, had served as the township’s director of operations since being appointed to the position on an interim basis in July 2014 and then was hired full time in October 2014.

Prior to that, Eisel was a volunteer firefighter in Perry Township, and he joined the Violet Township Fire Department as a firefighter in 1989.

After moving up the ranks, Eisel was promoted to fire chief in January 2009. He held the position until his hiring as director of operations.

“He had over 30 years in the fire service,” Little said. “He went into the fire service when he came out of high school.

“I think John, in my opinion, was the epitome of a public servant.”

Violet Township Trustees Chairman Darrin Monhollen confirmed Eisel’s passing late July 5.

He said he had spent the evening contacting township staff who work with Eisel to inform them of his death.

“I was very shocked,” Monhollen said. “The last few hours have been difficult.

“(John) was a tremendous ambassador to the community. Just overall, he was a very lovable individual and for anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. John was a wonderfully positive person, and his attitude was infectious. During my service on the (board of trustees), there has never been a single instance that I have ever been anything but extremely proud of John Eisel.”

Little said Eisel had a daughter, Kaylie, who is set to marry this fall, and four stepsons.

As of July 6, funeral arrangements had not been announced.

