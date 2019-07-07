Mayor Don Walters announces Taste of the Falls, the fifth event of Falls Downtown Fridays, the summer entertainment series in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 12, from 5-10 p.m. This event will feature local music, retail, food, and family-friendly activities.



Local rustbelt singer-songwriter and guitarist Marc Lee Shannon will headline the evening from 8-10 p.m. Jeff Klemm will open for Marc Lee Shannon from 6-7:30 p.m. and 91.3 The Summit will play music from 5-6 p.m. Kids will enjoy a visit from Mobile Rec and additional activities provided by the Riverfront YMCA. Falls Downtown Fridays is sponsored by the City of Cuyahoga Falls, Cascade Auto and, Western Reserve Hospital. Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls is the event sponsor.



"Taste of the Falls gives residents and visitors an opportunity to sample some of the tastes and sounds of our city right on our beautiful riverfront in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls," Walters said. "We continue to activate our downtown with family-friendly, dog-friendly Falls Downtown Fridays events that celebrate our local entertainment and food and retail vendors."



Beer sales from the Taste of the Falls event will benefit Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership.



Food Vendors:



Wholly Frijoles



Darby’s on 59



Big Eu’es BBQ



Chick-fil-A



Aladdin’s Eatery



Leo’s Italian Social



Sandy Bottom Bowls



Oh So Sweet



Market Vendors:



Tim Miller Designs



Hope Soap



NOSH Butters



For more information on Falls Downtown Fridays, see www.cityofcf.com/activity/falls-downtown-fridays.