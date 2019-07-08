A Clintonville woman declined to file a report or press charges after police arrested a man who reportedly attempted to break into her residence.

According to reports, the woman called police to report that someone had attempted to break into her apartment through a locked front door on the first block of West Cooke Avenue about 4:15 p.m. June 28.

Police reportedly "located and detained" the suspect, but the victim "stated that she did not want to have the suspect charged, refused to fill out the statement and just wanted the suspect to leave the area and not come back."

Officers let the suspect go at the scene, and no charges were filed.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A Clintonville woman called police to report that she was victim of a check scam.

According to reports, the woman received a check for $1,995 in the mail and was instructed to deposit it and send a $1,665 money order. After completing the instructions, she realized the check was fraudulent and contacted police June 27.

* An Upper Arlington woman reported that someone stole her vehicle while it was unlocked with the keys in the ignition on the 200 block of East Jeffrey Place on the morning of July 1.

* A New Hampshire man reported that someone stole his vehicle after he left it unlocked with the keys in the ignition on the first block of West Tulane Road on the morning of July 1.

* Someone entered an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the 100 block of West Weber Road on the afternoon of June 27 and stole nearly $4,000 in belongings, including multiple computers and accessories.