Gahanna police recently responded to a resident who was suspicious of someone leaving a sandwich on the front porch of her residence on Lytton Way.

The resident reported someone rang her doorbell and left the sandwich, according to a report received at 4:18 p.m. June 30. She was concerned the sandwich might be poisoned, so she called 911, reports stated. Upon inspection of the sandwich, it seemed fine, according to reports.

She was given a non-emergency number for calls as needed, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A backpack with tools, a helmet and other items was stolen from a vehicle on Regents Road, according to a report received at 4:40 p.m. June 30.

* A thumb drive was stolen from the glove compartment of a vehicle on Woodmark Run, according to a report received at 7:16 p.m. June 29.

* Money was stolen from a wallet left in a vehicle on Armor Hill Drive, according to a report received at 5:07 p.m. June 29. The wallet was recovered across the street but the money was missing, reports said.

* Gift cards and loose change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sumption Drive, according to a report received at 5:02 p.m. June 29.

* A vehicle on Highbury Crescent was rummaged through overnight, and residents have video of the suspects, according to a report received at 12:28 p.m. June 29.

Other incidents were reported on Ridenour Road at 10:06 a.m. June 29; on McDonell Place at 10:44 a.m. June 29; in the 300 block of Morgan Lane between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. June 29; and the 200 block of Rugby Court at 8:53 a.m. June 29,

* McCutcheon Road residents found a laptop in their driveway that didn't belong to them and other items in their flower beds, according to a report received at 11:38 a.m. June 29.

* Change and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Moorfield Drive, according to a report received at 11:24 a.m. June 29.

* Work tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Carlin Court East, according to a report received at 11:14 a.m. June 29.

* Loose change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Creighton Court, according to a report received at 7:59 a.m. June 29.

* A pocket knife, several dollars in change and $10 were stolen from two vehicles in the 800 block of McDonell Drive, according to a report received at 7:21 a.m. June 29. The vehicles were rummaged through between 4 p.m. June 28 and 7 a.m. June 29, reports said.

* A laptop was stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 500 block of McCutcheon Road, according to a report received at 7:08 a.m. June 29.

* A dog was locked in a vehicle with the windows cracked in 93-degree weather, according to a complaint received at 5:26 p.m. June 28. The incident occurred at a parking lot in the 100 block of Granville Street.

* Someone allegedly shot cement rocks at a Diven Court residence, according to a report received at 12:01 a.m. June 28. The caller said the cement rocks were shot through a shotgun or something similar, according to reports.

* A woman visited police headquarters, 460 Rocky Fork Blvd., asking an officer to speak to her son about bullying, according to a report received at 9:54 a.m. June 26.

* A fox was in the backyard of a Hermitage Road residence and the reporting party believed it might be rabid, according to a complaint received at 8:11 p.m. June 27. The neighbor's children were outside and caller was concerned, reports said. The resident called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, but it was closed. Gahanna police believe the fox had been living under one of the sheds in the rear of the property, and it wouldn't come out while police were on the scene, reports said.