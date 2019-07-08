The Grandview Carriage Place Players summer musical production "The Slipper and the Rose" is an adaptation of the story of Cinderella.

But audience members shouldn't start heading for the exit after the prince reunites Cinderella with her lost slipper.

"This version also tells the story about what happens after the slipper fits," director John Heisel said. "It's not just, 'And they lived happily ever after.' It's about what has to happen so that they can live happily ever after."

The community theater group will present "The Slipper and the Rose" at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Grandview Heights High School auditorium, 1587 W. Third Ave.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

The stage musical is an adaption of the the 1976 movie that featured songs by the Richard and Robert Sherman, brothers who wrote the film scores for movies, including "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

"This version of Cinderella is different from the one most people are familiar with, from the animated film and Rodgers and Hammerstein," Heisel said. "It's as much about the prince as it is about Cinderella.

It goes into why the prince is looking for a wife and the back story of what is going on at the palace.

"You still get all the familiar elements, like the stepsisters and fairy godmother and Cinderella's transformation, but there's a lot more to the story," he said.

Heisel said he always has loved the Sherman brothers' musical since he first saw the film with Richard Chamberlain as the prince.

"I used to watch it on television at Thanksgiving and during the holiday season," he said. "It's always been in my bucket list of a show I wanted to do as a director."

The local production includes a set and costumes designed by Robert Graff, who is on the theater faculty of the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Graff said he was inspired after watching videos about the Grandview Carriage Place Players' productions on YouTube.

"I've been consulting (with the group) about some long-range planning for their theater program," he said. "This group is already doing a lot of things right. I'm trying to help them plan how to better use the spaces they use for their shows."

The revolving stage Graff designed for "The Slipper and the Rose" utilizes a lazy Susan-style turntable that allows for faster and more efficient changes of scenes, Heisel said.

"We've never had anything like it before," he said. "It's a set up we'll now have in place and able to use for future shows, whether we're performing in a small space or on a larger stage."

"This is a different Cinderella than you usually see," said Elizabeth Bergmann, a Grandview Heights resident who plays Cinderella.

"There's more depth to her character and you learn about what she has to do just to survive and get through her situation."

Sara Wildermuth, a Westerville resident, portrays the Fairy Godmother and said her character is "someone who puts herself right in the middle of things."

At times, it's hard to know whether the woman possesses magical powers or is simply a "bag lady," she said.

Heisel said there's plenty of comedy in the production.

"It's Monty Python meets Cinderella with a touch of Game of Thrones," he said.

Bergmann, a senior at Ohio State University majoring in health services, has been participating in the Grandview Carriage Place Players for seven years. The group is a collaboration between the Grandview Parks and Recreation Department and Columbus Parks and Recreation's Carriage Place Community Center.

"The best part is all of the people you work with and get to know from the Columbus area who share your interest in theater," Bergmann said. "There's people who are here year in and year out, but we always have a lot of new people, too, and that helps keep things fresh.

"I call this group my 'community theater family,' because we really are a family."

