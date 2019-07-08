Officers took two reports July 1 of thefts from vehicles parked at residences in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.

One resident told police that a bag containing $8 in quarters was stolen overnight from her vehicle.

She said she thought she had locked the car, but there was no damage to the vehicle.

The second victim reported that she had parked her car in her driveway the night before and came out in the morning to find the rear passenger window had been broken. A pair of sunglasses and some change were stolen, with a total loss of $220.

In other recent Grandview incident reports:

* A woman reported her car was broken into June 28 while it was parked in the garage in the 700 block of Rail Street. A passenger-side window was broken to gain entry and items valued at a total of $50 were stolen.

* A resident in the 900 block of Oxley Road reported her car was vandalized between June 15 and June 21 while it was parked on the street near her home.

* A business in the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue reported a carton of cigarettes, valued at $73, was stolen June 14. The suspect fled on foot heading eastbound on West Fifth.