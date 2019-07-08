A Grove City police officer recovered a stolen vehicle after his license-plate reader alterted him that a car passing in the opposite direction had been stolen in Columbus.

The officer was driving westbound at 4:38 p.m. June 25 on Stringtown Road near Gantz Road when the alert sounded on an eastbound vehicle. The stolen vehicle turned into a business parking lot and stopped.

The officer followed the car into the lot and, after another officer arrived on the scene to assist, ordered the driver to exit the car.

The driver was arrested and charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property after police verified the car had been stolen, according to reports.

He appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on July 3 on the charge, and his case was transferred to Franklin County Commons Pleas Court. A court date has not been set.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A North Carolina woman told police she was the victim of an apparent scam.

The woman said she received a call June 27 while she was in Grove City from a man claiming to be an agent with the U.S. Social Security Administration. Another man joined the conversation and they informed the victim her identification had been recovered from an abandoned vehicle in Florida. They told her the address on the identification had come back to a residence in Florida that had been raided and where evidence of drug trafficking and money laundering had been found, reports stated. They also told her there were warrants for her arrest on those charges.

The men told the victim they had her full social security number, but did not give it or ask her to verify it, according to reports.

The scammers told the woman she could avoid arrest by following their instructions. They said if she did not comply or tried to hang up, she would be arrested.

Out of fear of being arrested, the victim agreed to their request that she go to a store and purchase four eBay gift cards, each valued at $200, reports stated.

She complied with their request that she scratch off the verification code numbers on the cards, take photographs of the cards with the numbers showing and forward the images to them via text message.

The woman sent the images, but became suspicious when the men then said she would need to go to another store and buy more gift cards.

She hung up and called police.

* A resident in the 3700 block of Casa Boulevard reported June 29 that a laptop computer, sunglasses and $10 in cash were stolen overnight from his car. Total loss was $1,520, reports stated.

* Police are investigating two reports of stolen vehicles.

A resident in the 2700 block of Independence Way told police June 29 her car, valued at $16,000, was stolen overnight after she parked it in the street in front of her house.

A man in the 3300 block of Marshrun Drive said his car, valued at $24,000, was stolen during the early morning hours of June 30 from his driveway.

* A resident in the 2900 block of Parlin Drive told police July 1 a large rock was used to break her car's front, back and front passenger-side windows, causing $1,500 damage. She said the windows were broken overnight.

* A woman reported bicycles belonging to her son and his friend were stolen July 1 while the boys were at the Grove City skate park in the 3700 block of Hoover Road. The boys were getting drinks and when they turned back, they saw two men in their 20s riding away on their bicycles.

* A Hilliard man told police June 27 that the passenger-side window of his vehicle was broken out, causing $500 in damage. The incident occurred while the car was parked in the 3800 block of Gantz Road. Nothing was stolen, reports stated.