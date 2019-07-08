Columbus Academy’s Annalise Grammel again is leading an effort to assist military veterans.

Grammel is heading a six-person committee that is planning the second annual Honor Flight Columbus 5K run/walk, which starts at 9 a.m. July 27 at Academy Park, 1201 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna.

The registration fee is $30 and all proceeds benefit Honor Flight Columbus, an organization founded in 2006 to help raise money for senior veterans to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials at no cost to them.

“I believe I’m more motivated this year,” Grammel said. “I’ve learned a lot from last year. … It’s important that we get the funds so they have this opportunity.”

The travel expense for each veteran is $500, according to Grammel.

As of July 6, Grammel said, about 85 people had registered for the event. The committee is hoping to double last year’s total of about 200 registrants.

“With the help of our committee, we have been able to get more outreach, especially incorporating the different schools like Gahanna and New Albany,” said Grammel, who is a rising senior at Academy. “That will definitely help us in the long run with increasing our numbers.”

Grammel’s great-grandfather, Atcherson Bercaw, was a World War II veteran who died in 1990.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank