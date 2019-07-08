On July 10, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson became the first president since George Washington in 1789 to present a treaty in-person to the Senate.

Wilson spoke for 40 minutes about the importance of the Treaty of Versailles, which ended World War I and created the League of Nations.

Wilson made his first public speech to advocate for the treaty Sept. 4, 1919, in Columbus.

In this photograph, Wilson and First Lady Edith Galt Wilson are seated behind William Oxley Thompson, president of Ohio State University, as their vehicle passes Union Station.

Wilson gave a speech to a capacity crowd at Memorial Hall in Columbus before catching a train to Indianapolis. Despite Wilson's efforts, the Senate refused to ratify the Treaty of Versailles on Nov. 19, 1919.