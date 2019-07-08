Officers from the New Albany Police Department had to use a moving roadblock to forcibly stop a driver's vehicle at 10:30 p.m. June 27 on state Route 161 near U.S. Route 62.

Officers responded to Route 161 westbound on the report of an unconscious male believed to be having a medical emergency or under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle, according to the police report.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the 63-year-old man from Virginia failed to comply, according to the report.

After officers stopped the man's vehicle with the roadblock, they arrested him for OVI, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested for a warrant after an officer at 1:04 p.m. June 30 saw him driving too fast on the 7600 block of Swickard Woods Boulevard.

Dispatch manager Elizabeth Lybarger said the warrant was from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to appear for a traffic citation.

The man also was cited for driving under suspension and possession or use of marijuana after a K-9 unit indicated the presence of drugs in his vehicle, according to the report.

* A 19-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop at 7:39 a.m. June 30 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62. Lybarger said the warrant was from Franklin County for a traffic violation.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle and reportedly provided officers with false identification.

She also was issued a summons for obstructing official business and possession of marijuana, according to the report.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 10:16 p.m. June 29 on the 7200 block of Central College Road.

* A 29-year-old Pataskala man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:56 p.m. June 29 at Babbitt and Clark State roads.

* Sunglasses and a charging device were reported stolen from a vehicle at 11:48 a.m. June 28 on the 7900 block of Scarborough Hall Drive, according to police dispatcher Megan Mains.

* A purse, a wallet, a driver's license, gift cards, a library card, prescription glasses, car and house keys, a Social Security card, credit cards and $60 in cash were reported stolen at 10:35 a.m. June 28 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a garage on the 8100 block of Parsons Pass, Lybarger said.

* Front license plates from a vehicle were reported stolen at 7:24 p.m. June 27 from the 8200 block of Wolcott Loop.

* Construction materials from a Dublin-based business were reported stolen at 10:11 a.m. June 26 from the 13000 block of Worthington Road Northwest.

* Identity theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. June 24 on the 7400 block of James River Road East.

* Identity theft was reported at 12:56 p.m. June 24 on the 7200 block of Tumblebrook Drive.