Several robberies and motor-vehicle thefts were reported in the Northland area, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

* A man said that while he was jogging at 6:50 a.m. June 30 near the intersection of Tamarack Boulevard and Morse Road, he was jumped by three males.

During the altercation, they stole is $1,000 cellphone, a $20 bag, keys, a $450 tablet computer, blood-pressure medication and miscellaneous papers.

* At 6:15 p.m. July 1 on Lemarie Court, a man said another male threw a liquid in his eyes and robbed him of a wallet, a credit card and various forms of ID.

* An argument escalated into an assault at 12:30 a.m. July 2 in the 4300 block of Dresden Street, when a man stabbed another man in the head with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

* A man said he was robbed of a $215 handgun and $10 of ammunition at 2:31 p.m. June 30 in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

* At 6:45 p.m. June 30 in the 1900 block of Tupsfield Road, a man said he was in the backyard when the unknown suspect came back and asked for a cigarette.

The victim told gave the suspect a cigarette and while doing so, the suspect grabbed a $500 phone from the victim and told him to give her money for the property.

The victim thought the suspect was joking, so the suspect grabbed a piece of wood and tried to hit the victim.

The victim ran inside, and the suspect took off in a vehicle.

* Two women said they were robbed at gunpoint at 1:55 p.m. July 2 in the 4800 block of Jennie Wren Court North.

The robber made off with a $1,100 phone.

* Between 1 and 8:30 a.m. June 28, $3,500 worth of tools were stolen from a work van in the 4800 block of Kingshill Drive.

The suspect also caused $4,100 worth of damage to the vehicle's window.

* Thefts from several vehicles, all unlocked, were reported at 2 a.m. June 29 at a business in the 4600 block of Karl Road.

* A $20,000 Kia Optima, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 1:30 and 9:30 a.m. June 28 from the 2300 block of Brooklyn Road.

* A $2,000 Saturn Ion, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 8:30 a.m. June 29 and 9:59 a.m. June 30 from the 4300 block of Goldengate Square West.

* A $3,500 Honda Pilot, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 11 p.m. June 28 and 3 a.m. June 29 in the 5800 block of Branchwood Drive.