More than $16,000 worth of items was stolen between 9:30 a.m. June 25 and 7:30 p.m. June 26 from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Tuttle Woods Court, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Items stolen included $1,500 worth of golf clubs, a $300 golf bag, a $1,700 gym bag, $150 headphones, $150 portable listening device, $5,500 in designer clothes, $500 sunglasses, $100 in vehicle accessories, three umbrellas worth $120, a $250 car CD player, $6,240 worth of CDs, $37 in cash, $18 in coins and a $45 phone charger.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* Jewelry valued at $8,500 was reported stolen at 8 a.m. June 6 from a residence in the 5100 block of Castlerea Court.

Items included two rings -- one worth $2,000 and the other valued at $3,000 -- a $1,000 necklace, a $1,000 pair of earrings and a $500 gold bracelet. Prescription drugs also were stolen.

* A woman reported what appeared to be a burglary at noon June 27 in the 4700 block of Rossmoor Place.

The victim told police her children informed her of a strange male who had entered the apartment via the back door.

The woman said the man entered using a key and told the children he was there to fix the kitchen faucet as well as a closet door knob. The woman's daughter stated she followed the man, who went upstairs into her mother's bedroom and opened the closet door.

No one was arrested in the incident and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

* An $800 revolver and a $150 gun case were stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4:54 p.m. June 30 from a residence in the 5600 block of Scioto Crest Drive.

* Credit cards, ID, $140 cash and a $50 wallet were stolen from a locker between noon and 3 p.m. July 1 from the 3100 block of Hayden Run Road.

The victim said he used a lock to secure his belongings and the lock was intact and still attached to the locker when he returned to get his belongings.

* Someone attempted to break into a residence between 6 and 8 p.m. June 30 in the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive.

The victim noticed the suspect tried to pry open her front door, which caused $25 damage.

* Merchandise was stolen from three vehicles between 9:30 p.m. June 25 and 7 a.m. June 26 in the 6100 block of Parkcenter Circle.

* A $1,000 laptop computer, a $500 phone and $10 worth of coins were stolen between 10:30 p.m. June 26 and 7 a.m. June 27 from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Criterion Way.