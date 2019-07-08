The manager of a discount retail store in the 1300 block of Brice Road called police at 11:16 a.m. June 23 to report that an unknown man stole more than $100 worth of merchandise that was stuffed into a stolen trash can.

According to reports, the suspect, described as a man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing glasses, entered the store and picked up a $10 white trash can before heading to the candy aisle.

Witnesses said the man put about $100 worth of candy into the trash can before fleeing the store in a gray or blue Chrysler 300 with a temporary license plate.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

* A 51-year-old Pickerington man was arrested charges of drug possession and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, shortly after 12:41 a.m. June 21 in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 38-year-old Columbus man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges shortly after midnight June 25, in the 1800 block of Brice Road near the intersection with Livingston Avenue.

* A 27-year-old Zanesville man was arrested at 4:10 a.m. June 26 in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to police, he faces charges of theft, possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

* A 23-year-old Brooklyn, Ohio, woman was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. June 27 at a cellphone store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive on charges including receiving stolen property, forgery and identity fraud.

* Police arrested a 46-year-old Reynoldsburg woman shortly after 10 p.m. June 27 on assault charges at a home in the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place.

* Police arrested a 36-year-old Raice, Ohio, man shortly after 1:30 a.m. June 28 on multiple charges including drug trafficking, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.